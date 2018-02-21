Maroon missed Wednesday's practice due to a lower-body injury, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The common sentiment among Edmonton-based hockey reporters is that Maroon simply took a maintenance day, so there's hope that this is not an injury that will prevent him from suiting up Thursday against the Avalanche. He's also been the subject of trade rumors ahead of Monday's deadline, so that needs to be taken into consideration as well.