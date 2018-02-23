The Bruins and the Blues are rumored to be offering prospects for Maroon (lower body), Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Ever since Robby Fabbri tore his ACL in September, the Blues have had their eyes on a trade to round out the top six, since they have just 2.8 goals per game -- ranked 21st in the league. They also have an assortment of top prospects to offer, including Tage Thompson and Klim Kostin of AHL San Antonio, while also having Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou tearing up juniors. The Bruins sit second in the Eastern Conference standings and have allowed just 2.4 goals per game and killing 84.1 percent of penalty kills -- both best in the league. They're looking for additional offensive depth to put them over the top, and Maroon sits with 14 goals, 30 points and 119 hits through 57 games, so he could be the perfect fit to polish off the top nine.