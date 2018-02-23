Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Bruins, Blues offering prospects for trade
The Bruins and the Blues are rumored to be offering prospects for Maroon (lower body), Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Ever since Robby Fabbri tore his ACL in September, the Blues have had their eyes on a trade to round out the top six, since they have just 2.8 goals per game -- ranked 21st in the league. They also have an assortment of top prospects to offer, including Tage Thompson and Klim Kostin of AHL San Antonio, while also having Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou tearing up juniors. The Bruins sit second in the Eastern Conference standings and have allowed just 2.4 goals per game and killing 84.1 percent of penalty kills -- both best in the league. They're looking for additional offensive depth to put them over the top, and Maroon sits with 14 goals, 30 points and 119 hits through 57 games, so he could be the perfect fit to polish off the top nine.
More News
-
Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Will not draw into Thursday's contest•
-
Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Apparently dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Snaps seven-game goal drought•
-
Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Wants to stay in Edmonton•
-
Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Ends offensive drought•
-
Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Desires to remain in Oil Country•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...