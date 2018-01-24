Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Desires to remain in Oil Country
Maroon is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this summer but wishes to stay in Edmonton, the Edmonton Sun reports.
It's no secret that the Oilers are barreling toward spending the postseason on the golf course, which means that several of their personnel could be on the trading block in advance of the trade deadline Feb. 26. That said, Maroon has gone on record saying he enjoys wearing a copper and blue sweater. "You know the situation I'm in," said Maroon. "But I'm an Edmonton Oiler, I want to stay here. I love this city, the fans, this group of guys. I think my teammates know that." Whether he'll be able to hammer out a deal -- with Edmonton or another club -- before free agency remains to be seen. The American winger has 26 points in 45 games thus far in 2017-18.
