Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Ends offensive drought
Maroon notched an assist in the 3-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.
Maroon snapped his five-game pointless streak by assisting on Kris Russell's goal late in the the third period. The left wing position has been a revolving door as of late for the Oilers with Milan Lucic, Michael Cammalleri and Maroon all seeing time alongside Connor McDavid. While this rotation has affected his efficiency (one shot on goal in his last six games), the American winger remains worthy of a roster spot across all formats and perhaps the trade deadline will create more opportunities.
