Maroon (lower body) will play against the Ducks on Sunday, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

The Oilers need Maroon to be healthy for potential trade bait, so he'll slot into the lineup to prove his lower-body injury is no longer bothering him. The 29-year-old winger has 14 goals and 30 points through 57 games, making him a solid fantasy play in most formats, and his value change depending on if he's sporting another sweater after Monday's deadline.