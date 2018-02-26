Contrary to a previous report, Maroon will be a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Ducks.

This signals two things -- Maroon is healthy again, but he's being held out to ensure he stays that way before Monday's trade deadline. Maroon has been a hot item with a contract expiring this summer and 30 points through 57 games. Ty Rattie will fill the void and make his Oilers' debut Sunday.