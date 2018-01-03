Maroon was suspended two games for interference as a result of his match penalty against the Kings on Tuesday night.

Rather than chasing down a loose puck that was clearly in his path, Maroon skated directly into Kings defenseman Drew Doughty and then sparred with Derek Forbort along the end boards, equating to a season-high 15 PIM. Given Maroon's high-profile status as a top-line winger who gets to play with supposed generational talent Connor McDavid, his two-game ban will be frustrating a huge population of fantasy owners in weekly leagues -- particularly because Edmonton only has games scheduled for Thursday and Saturday before Maroon would be eligible to return against the Blackhawks on Jan. 7th.