Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Lights lamp Saturday
Maroon netted his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's win over Calgary.
While it's great to see him on the scoresheet, being separated from Connor McDavid certainly doesn't bode well for his fantasy value. The power forward logged just 12:36 of ice time Saturday on the second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. As long as he sticks in the top-six and plays on the power play, Maroon remains a valuable fantasy forward. His 30 PIM and three goals in the last six games make him worth owning in many fantasy settings. Don't be turned off by his new linemates, as things are starting to look better for the Oilers and Maroon can produce anywhere in the lineup.
