Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Nets team's only goal in yet another loss
Maroon scored the Oilers' only goal in a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Saturday afternoon.
Maroon now has five points to sit second on the team in scoring. And therein lies the problem -- Maroon should not be sitting that high on the scoring list. He's good, but no wonder the Oil are 2-6-0 and 29th in goals scored so far this season.
