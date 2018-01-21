Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Nets two more goals Saturday
Maroon extended his goal-scoring streak to three games Saturday, striking twice in a win over Vancouver.
The Oilers have now won three straight games and Maroon has scored in each of them. While Maroon may not be an elite offensive producer, this recent stretch shows why he's worth owning in many settings. Maroon is a solid top-line goal-scorer and supplies plenty of PIM, making him a fantasy weapon. The 29-year-old is hot right now and can be rolled out with confidence while he skates alongside superstar Connor McDavid.
