Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Not playing Saturday
Maroon will not suit up Saturday against the Kings but will likely be available Sunday against the Ducks, the Edmonton Oilers report.
Maroon is still recovering from a lower-body injury he suffered earlier in the week. However, he appears to need just one more day to heal before returning to the ice. The American winger has been the subject of conflicting trade talks all week and remains worth ownership despite his recent struggles (one point in the last four games).
