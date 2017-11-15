Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Notches two points in blowout
Maroon scored his fifth goal of the season and added a helper in Tuesday's blowout victory over the Golden Knights.
You knew by how Maroon was playing and how often he was shooting the puck that this was coming. The 29-year-old had gone five straight games without a point before breaking out for a multi-point night against Vegas. Maroon now has 12 points through 18 contests and has also aided fantasy goers with 21 PIM. His top-line role with Connor McDavid at even strength and on the power play makes him a very reliable fantasy winger. Look for the points to come on a more consistent basis now that the team's offense appears to have gotten going.
