Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Points in back-to-back contests
Maroon tallied another assist in Saturday's loss to Vancouver.
That gives Maroon an assist in each of the season's first two contests. He finished out Saturday with an assist, a minus-1 rating, two penalty minutes, two shots, and three hits. He's thus far proven himself to be a valuable fantasy contributor, logging points across a handful of categories.
