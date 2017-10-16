Play

Maroon had a team-worst minus-2 rating in Saturday's loss to the Senators.

The winger has a minus-2 rating on the season as well, which is tied for the worst mark on the team. That's not a great stat, but it was the first game in the young season that Maroon didn't manage to contribute an assist. He's likely to be a feast or famine player all season.

