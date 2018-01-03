Maroon was handed a match penalty for checking an unsuspecting Kings' defenseman Drew Doughty on Tuesday, Sportsnet reports.

Maroon's shoulder made direct contact with Doughty's head, and Doughty wasn't near the puck. The refs determined there was intent to injure, but Doughty has returned to the games since. Maroon's five-minute penalty turned into three goals for the Kings and may have cost the Oilers the game. Until Maroon has a hearing with NHL Player Safety, he'll remain out of the lineup. The Oilers next game is Thursday against the Ducks.