Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Scores again
Maroon scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday.
Maroon has now scored in back-to-back games. He also collected an assist, bringing his season point total to 24. The American forward is on pace to at least match his totals from 2016-17 (42 points, 189 hits), and playing alongside superstar Connor McDavid will always leave opportunity for more.
