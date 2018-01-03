Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Set for Wednesday hearing
Maroon will meet with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday following his match penalty Tuesday.
The fact that the on-ice officials determined that Maroon's interference call was intent to injure doesn't bode well for his inclusion in the lineup Thursday against Anaheim. The league will likely announce its decision soon in order to avoid leaving the team in limbo regarding the winger's status.
