Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Snaps seven-game goal drought
Maroon scored a goal and recorded an assist during Monday's 7-5 loss to Florida.
Maroon spent the majority of this game flanking Connor McDavid, and as long as he's stapled to No. 97's wing, Maroon is in position to succeed. The 29-year-old winger has collected 14 goals, 29 points, 117 shots, 60 PIM and 116 hits for the campaign, so while his offensive numbers don't jump off the page, there is respectable cross-category coverage here. It's worth noting that Maroon could be dealt to a contender before the trade deadline.
