Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Snaps six-game goal drought
Maroon registered a goal, an assist and four shots through 14:07 of ice time during Monday's 5-3 win over San Jose.
After recording 27 goals last season, Maroon has been a bit of a disappointment, and especially since he's no longer seeing the majority of his ice time flanking Connor McDavid. However, the winger's now on pace to top last year's career-high 42 points while posting his second consecutive 20-goal campaign. Additionally, the peripheral contributions Maroon provides continue to make him a solid cross-category asset, and there is always the potential he rejoins the No. 1 line and top power-play unit with McDavid.
