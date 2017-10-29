Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Stretches point streak to five games
Maroon potted a goal and two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.
The power forward now has five points in his last five games and is becoming a key offensive contributor for the Oilers now that he's lining up regularly alongside Connor McDavid. Scoop him up if by some chance he's still available.
