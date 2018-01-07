Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Suspension over
Maroon's two-game suspension has ended, and he will play Sunday against the Blackhawks, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
Maroon was sidelined because of a high hit he dished out on Kings' Drew Doughty, but he'll return to the Oilers' top line and power play Sunday. The Oilers are still looking for more goals form Maroon, who has just nine goals and 21 points through 40 games, especially since he's lined up with Connor McDavid.
