Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Wants to stay in Edmonton
Maroon could be shipped out despite his desire to stay in Oil Country, the Edmonton Sun reports.
Contract talks have stalled in recent weeks for Maroon, who is slated to become a UFA after this season, and his recent slump (one point in the last seven games) isn't helping his cause. "I need to get going, I need to be better," Maroon said. "I have to play my game. I can't let them think that I'm fading away. I have to find ways to get my game going again because I want to be here." The American winger has been back on the top line with Connor McDavid recently, which can only help his productivity with the club. With 27 points in 54 games in 2017-18, Maroon remains worthy of a roster spot regardless of the sweater he is wearing.
