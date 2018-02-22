Maroon (lower body) won't play Thursday night against the Avalanche, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

With Edmonton going nowhere fast in the standings, Maroon could wind up with another club ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The fact that his issue is being labeled "minor" only fuels speculation that he'll no longer be an Oiler by next week. Still, we should give him the benefit of the doubt and hope that he makes a quick recovery. Maroon's an above-average fantasy forward who's added 14 goals and 16 assists through 57 games this season.