Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Will not draw into Thursday's contest
Maroon (lower body) won't play Thursday night against the Avalanche, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.
With Edmonton going nowhere fast in the standings, Maroon could wind up with another club ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The fact that his issue is being labeled "minor" only fuels speculation that he'll no longer be an Oiler by next week. Still, we should give him the benefit of the doubt and hope that he makes a quick recovery. Maroon's an above-average fantasy forward who's added 14 goals and 16 assists through 57 games this season.
More News
-
Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Apparently dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Snaps seven-game goal drought•
-
Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Wants to stay in Edmonton•
-
Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Ends offensive drought•
-
Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Desires to remain in Oil Country•
-
Oilers' Patrick Maroon: Nets two more goals Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...