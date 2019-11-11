Oilers' Patrick Russell: Assist for first NHL point
Russell collected an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
The winger snapped his 15-game pointless run this season (21 games dating back to last year) with a helper on Zack Kassian's second-period goal. Russell still won't turn heads with 19 hits and 25 shots on goal in 2019-20, but at least he's broken the goose egg.
