Play

Russell collected an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

The winger snapped his 15-game pointless run this season (21 games dating back to last year) with a helper on Zack Kassian's second-period goal. Russell still won't turn heads with 19 hits and 25 shots on goal in 2019-20, but at least he's broken the goose egg.

More News
Our Latest Stories