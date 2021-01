Russell's loan with Rungsted Seier Capital of Denmark's Metal Ligaen is over, as he is in training camp with the Oilers, Dustin Nielson of TSN 1260 reports.

Russell was a depth player for the Oilers last year, accumulating five assists and 64 hits in 45 appearances. It's tough to envision a way for the 27-year-old winger to see anything more than bottom-six minutes, especially with Jesse Puljujarvi back in the fold.