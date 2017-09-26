Oilers' Patrick Russell: Back in minor leagues
Patrick was returned to AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.
The Dane averaged a point per game (20 goals, 21 assists) with St. Cloud State in the 2015-16 campaign before taking a big step up to Bakersfield, where he added eight lamp lighters and set up 17 more. He's an organizational depth player who could be a call-up option when injuries strike.
-
