Russell has no points in his last 18 games.

Russell is seeing consistent time in the lineup during Zack Kassian's suspension, but the former has yet to do anything with his opportunity. In Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins, he skated just 3:31 in a fourth-line role, tallying a hit and a shot. He's at four assists, 53 shots and 61 hits through 40 contests -- the 27-year-old has almost no fantasy value.