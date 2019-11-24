Oilers' Patrick Russell: Earns assist in win
Russell managed an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Russell helped out on a Markus Granlund goal in the second period. The 26-year-old winger has found a groove recently, with three assists in his last five appearances. Russell has added 26 hits and 28 shots on goal this season from a bottom-six role.
