Russell scored the game-winning goal in Saturday's 5-2 victory over AHL San Diego.

The Danish prospect also notched a helper in the contest -- capping off a stellar weekend in which he had six points (three goals, three assists). Russell now has 24 points in 57 games in 2017-18 for the Condors. At this point, the undrafted winger won't be able to help in the closing weeks this season -- but if he can string more productive weekends together, it will certainly change his outlook for 2018-19.