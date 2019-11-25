Russell produced an assist and two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Russell had the lone helper on a Markus Granlund tally in the third period. Both wingers have been heating up lately, with Russell posting all four of his assists this season in his last six games. The 26-year-old has added 29 shots on goal, 26 hits and six PIM in 21 contests.