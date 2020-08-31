Russell put pen to paper on a one-year, $700,000 deal with Edmonton on Monday.
Russell failed to register a goal in 45 appearances for the Oilers this season, though he did manage five assists, 58 shots and 64 hits along the way. The Dane won't offer much in terms of fantasy value next season considering his limited offensive upside.
More News
-
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Press box regular lately•
-
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Snaps long drought with helper•
-
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Drought continues•
-
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Still lacking offense•
-
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Playing time scarce•
-
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Not producing in limited time•