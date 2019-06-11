Russell signed a one-year contract extension with the Oilers on Tuesday.

Russell spent most of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Bakersfield, notching 18 goals and 40 points in 51 contests, but he also got his first taste of NHL action, going scoreless while averaging 8:47 of ice time per game in six appearances with the Oilers. The 26-year-old winger will likely once again spend most of the upcoming season in the minors, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.