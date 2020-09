The Oilers have loaned Russell to Rungsted Seier Capital of Denmark's Metal Ligaen for the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign.

Russell appeared in 45 games with the Oilers this campaign, picking up five helpers while posting a minus-11 rating over that span. The 27-year-old winger will be recalled ahead of next season's training camp, but he'll continue to be a rotational player without much offensive upside in 2020-21, so he won't be a viable fantasy option.