Oilers' Patrick Russell: Not producing in limited time
Russell has no points and a minus-3 rating in his last eight games.
The winger has frequently been a healthy scratch this season. He's managed only four assists, 36 hits and 35 shots on goal in 29 contests. When Russell plays, it's almost exclusively in a bottom-six role, which gives him very little fantasy value.
