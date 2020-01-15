Oilers' Patrick Russell: Playing time scarce
Russell produced four hits and two shots on goal in 10:46 during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Russell entered the lineup with Zack Kassian starting a two-game suspension. Russell has been a healthy scratch in the last six games. The 26-year-old Dane has 41 shots and 45 hits to go with four helpers in 31 appearances this season, but he's had a hard time getting out of the press box lately. With Jujhar Khaira seemingly in coach Dave Tippett's doghouse now, Russell has the opportunity to make an impact to earn more regular playing time.
