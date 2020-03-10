Oilers' Patrick Russell: Press box regular lately
Russell has been a healthy scratch in his last five games.
As the Oilers have gotten players back from injury, Russell has lost his fourth-line role to James Neal. The 27-year-old Russell has just five assists to go with 64 hits and 58 shots on net in 45 contests this year. He's not likely to make an impact in fantasy.
More News
-
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Snaps long drought with helper•
-
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Drought continues•
-
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Still lacking offense•
-
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Playing time scarce•
-
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Not producing in limited time•
-
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Serves as healthy scratch•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.