Oilers' Patrick Russell: Promoted from minors
Russell was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.
With Tobias Rieder (upper body) expected to miss a month of action, Russell will provide some additional forward depth for Edmonton. The 25-year-old will likely have to compete with Cooper Marody for a spot on the fourth line. In 11 outings for the Condors this year, Russell has tallied four goals, five helpers and a plus-9 rating.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...