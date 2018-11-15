Russell was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.

With Tobias Rieder (upper body) expected to miss a month of action, Russell will provide some additional forward depth for Edmonton. The 25-year-old will likely have to compete with Cooper Marody for a spot on the fourth line. In 11 outings for the Condors this year, Russell has tallied four goals, five helpers and a plus-9 rating.

