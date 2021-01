Russell notched an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Jets.

Russell earned the primary assist on Adam Larsson's goal in the first period. The 28-year-old Russell also had a hit and a shot on goal. When he's in the lineup, the Dane will likely see fourth-line minutes, which limits his production too much for fantasy managers to notice. Russell had five assists, 64 hits and a minus-11 rating in 45 outings last year.