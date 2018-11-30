Oilers' Patrick Russell: Returned to AHL affiliate
Edmonton reassigned Russell to AHL Bakersfield on Friday.
The Oilers claimed Valentin Zykov off waivers in a corresponding move, so they're no longer in need of Russell's services as a depth forward. The 24-year-old will return to a prominent role with Bakersfield, where he's racked up four goals and nine points in 11 appearances this season.
