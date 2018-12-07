Oilers' Patrick Russell: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Oilers assigned Russell to AHL Bakersfield on Thursday.
Russell only averaged 8:49 of ice time during his two-game stay with the big club, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. He'll return to a prominent role with Bakersfield, where he's notched five goals and 11 points in 12 appearances this season.
