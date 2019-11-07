Oilers' Patrick Russell: Role reduction impending
Russell has no points in 14 appearances in 2019-20.
The 26-year-old winger has managed only 16 hits and 20 shots on goal this season. Russell is currently filling in for Josh Archibald (foot) on the fourth line, but with the latter is nearing a return. When that happens, Russell may be a frequent healthy scratch or he could be sent down to AHL Bakersfield.
