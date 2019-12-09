Oilers' Patrick Russell: Serves as healthy scratch
Russell was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game versus the Sabres.
Russell had appeared in seven straight games, registering an assist in each of the first two. His run in the lineup coincided with injuries to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zack Kassian, both of whom returned Sunday. Russell may be a more frequent press box attendee in the near future -- he's sitting on four assists, 31 shots on goal and 33 hits through 26 contests.
