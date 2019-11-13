Oilers' Patrick Russell: Sets up late goal
Russell notched an assist, two hits and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.
Russell's lofty number in blocks matched defensemen Oscar Klefbom and Kris Russell in the contest. The Danish-born winger has both of his assists this year in his last two games. Russell has added 21 hits, 15 blocked shots and 26 shots on goal in 17 contests.
