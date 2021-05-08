site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Oilers' Patrick Russell: Shuffles to taxi squad
Russell was sent to the Oilers' taxi squad Friday, per CapFriendly.
Russell suited up Thursday for the first time since March 13. He has just two assists in eight games this season.
