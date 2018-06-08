Russell agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Edmonton on Friday.

Russell -- who went undrafted coming out of St. Cloud State -- has spent the past two seasons playing for AHL Bakersfield. The winger notched career highs in goals (14), assists (13) and PIM (48) this year with the Condors. The 25-year-old is unlikely to make too much of an impact in the NHL during the upcoming campaign and figures to spend the bulk of the year in the minors.