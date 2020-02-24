Oilers' Patrick Russell: Snaps long drought with helper
Russell registered an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Russell set up Connor McDavid for the game-winning tally at 16:14 of the second period. The assist snapped a 20-game point drought for Russell, who now has five helpers and 53 shots in 42 appearances this year. He'll continue to serve in a limited, bottom-six role going forward.
