Oilers' Patrick Russell: Still lacking offense
Russell has no points since Nov. 24.
The Danish winger has appeared in only 14 of the 27 games the Oilers have played in that span. Russell is stuck on four assists with 54 hits and 48 shots on goal through 35 appearances. The 27-year-old is a fringe player for the Oilers and a non-factor in fantasy.
