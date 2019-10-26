Oilers' Patrick Russell: Still searching for first point
Russell has no points in eight appearances this season.
The winger has served as a healthy scratch three times, as coach Dave Tippett tries to find the right balance for his bottom six forwards. Russell is averaging 11:48 per game and has produced 13 shots on goal, nine blocked shots and eight hits, but a little offense would go a long way to securing his position in the lineup.
