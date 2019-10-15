Oilers' Patrick Russell: Struggling early
Russell has gone without a point in three contests this year.
Russell has also found himself in the press box as a healthy scratch in three of the Oilers' six games. He's serving as forward depth after earning a spot on the Opening Night roster due to his strong performance in training camp.
