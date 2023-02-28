Puistola was brought in by the Oilers from the Hurricanes in exchange for Jesse Puljujarvi on Tuesday.

Puistola has yet to make the move to North America after being selected by Carolina in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft. With his club Jukurit Mikkeli in Finland this season, the youngster has notched 15 goals and 23 assists in 56 games. At this point, Puistola figures to be a long-term project for fantasy players as he figures to be at least another season or two from making his NHL debut.